Book club

John Plantier thumbs through a copy of Jon Meacham's 'The Soul of America' before the book club at the Hadley-Luzerne Public Library on Thursday evening.

 Gretta Hochsprung, ghochsprung@poststar.com

TOP LEFT (w/photo): Busy with books

Book club mixes reading with social interaction LOCAL, Page B1  

TOP RIGHT: Wrecking ball ready

Officials prepare buildings for demolition LOCAL, Page A3

BOTTOM RIGHT: Keeping up 

Former Town Hall roof to be repaired LOCAL, Page B1 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments