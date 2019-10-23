Free flowers

Emily Tucker, a floral designer for Binley Florist, hands bouquets of flowers to Patricia Flood, of Glens Falls, in front of Glens Falls City Hall on Wednesday. The florist was participating in a nationwide "Petal It Forward" day in which florists handed out free flowers on the provision that people keep one bouquet and give a second one to someone else.  

