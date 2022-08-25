A painful regret, and a warning

In 2012, Laurie Ross was feeling like she wanted to improve her appearance.

The then 39-year-old Queensbury resident and well-known bartender at O’Toole’s restaurant had nursed two sons by that point and decided to have breast augmentation surgery.

A decade later — and after two years of agonizing, bizarre symptoms that left her in almost constant pain — she’s paying to have the implants removed and is on a mission to warn others about a condition called breast implant illness.

During an hour-long interview with an inch-thick folder detailing doctor visits and diagnoses in front of her, she detailed her journey that led her to the conclusion that “my body is saying get these things out.”

“Mentally, it has been the hardest journey ever,” she said, at times choking up as she spoke.

The decision

Ross realizes people may snipe at her story, saying if she hadn’t made the decision to alter herself, this whole nightmare wouldn’t have happened.

But she said women want to feel good about themselves and, after having two kids, that was lacking a little.

Looking back, though, she said she now realizes she should have researched the decision more. She said the federal Food and Drug Administration puts warning labels on the implant boxes, but patients don’t see the boxes.

That’s also part of the reason for speaking out about a pretty personal matter, she said, so that others might do the research and decide if it’s worth going through what she did, explaining that at times she feels like she’s “burning from the inside out.”

“Who the hell pays for that?” she said of the $10,000 procedure, which will cost another $14,000 to remove.

It’s a decision that her husband, Erik, feels guilty about.

She doesn’t want him to feel guilty because it was her decision, but he still does.

Erik, in a phone interview, said he just wishes he knew more about the risks 10 years ago.

“If I knew there was this illness associated with it, I would have tried to talk her into not doing it,” he said.

He talked about how difficult it has been to see her in pain and agonizing over not knowing what was wrong with her. He said the mental strain is unbearable and that it takes a strong couple to weather it.

“It shows me how strong a woman she is,” he said.

The symptoms

What made Ross’ painful journey to the breast implant illness diagnosis so difficult is that her pain was in her right wrist and hand until recently when pain developed in her right breast and neck. She rattled off doctors' diagnoses that included lupus, trigger finger, failed carpal tunnel surgery, edema, tendinitis and you name it — basically everything but BII.

She said many of the doctors looked at her and treated her like she was crazy.

She was also given 10 cortisone shots over two years.

As a bartender and server, her arm is constantly in use and often in excruciating pain when she has frequent flare-ups — though she hid it from customers.

“That was my brave face. Then I’d go home and, I’m not going to lie, I’d be crying myself to sleep,” she said.

But looking back, over her 10 years with the implants, Ross said she realizes she had several other symptoms the FDA lists for BII. Out of 89 symptoms listed, she experienced 32 of them, ranging from fatigue and brain fog to tingling and shortness of breath.

It was only after extensive research of her own, including Facebook chat groups and a discussion with Moreau friend Lisa Ostrander — who also suffered from BII and had her implants removed in 2020 — that she was convinced her implants were the root of her trouble.

And after telling him about the “burning from the inside out” sensation, Saratoga plastic surgeon Jeffrey Ridha agreed.

“He said, ‘You have BII, let’s get them out,’” she said, adding that will happen this week, on Friday, Aug. 26.

Not alone

Ostrander, a real estate agent, told a similar tale of debilitating pain, a slew of bizarre symptoms — including high internal mold levels — and being looked at like she was crazy by doctors.

Her journey of pain, however, lasted six years and at times left her mentally and physically desperate. She said she has never really thought about suicide, but there were moments when death felt welcomed.

“I’m not anywhere near suicidal, not even close. But there were days when you were like, ‘If someone hit my car and I just didn’t make it, I mean, I wouldn’t have to deal with this anymore,’” she said.

She had pain in her shoulders and back. Her feet tingled. She lost hair. She was dizzy. She had stomach problems, leg pain, skin discoloration.

In rapid fire, she rattled off symptom after symptom and said they would come and go,and just when she thought she was making headway, something else would pop up.

She had always been extremely healthy and conscious about her body, and doctors had no answers as to why that was changing — and she said she began questioning her sanity.

“Maybe I am crazy. Maybe the doctors are right, maybe something is really wrong with me,” she said, remembering back.

Ostrander said her symptoms started with debilitating fatigue about four years after she had the implants in 2008. Symptoms would escalate and the final six years before they were removed were the worse, she said.

It was a female physician’s assistant who would ultimately agree with her that the implants were the problem, and her primary care doctor agreed. They were explanted in 2020 and, after two years, she is basically symptom-free, she said. She added that she started improving immediately after their removal.

Reflecting on the journey, however, is clearly tough.

“Six years of my life, they’re gone,” she said, her voice cracking. “You’re the person who’s always sick. I missed weddings, parties, family events — because I was too sick and tired to go anyplace and embarrassed to tell anyone.”

What makes Ostrander’s journey a little tougher also is that she said she doesn’t have a good reason why she got the implants in the first place — against the wishes of her physician father and husband. She said implants also seem to go against her “all natural” normal self — a health-conscious woman who doesn’t wear makeup. But she said she researched the new “gel” implants, she liked the way they looked and she “did it anyway.”

“Everyone was getting them,” she said. “And they do look good. I’m not an insecure person, but I liked them.”

BII and the medical community

The FDA has a report called "Medical Device Reports for Systemic Symptoms in Women with Breast Implants" and offers data from nearly 7,500 implant recipients from 2008 to 2022. The report shows fatigue, joint pain and brain fog as the most reported symptoms.

Of the 7,467 women in the report, 2,972 reported having the implants “explanted,” with the average duration of time before explant being 8.5 years.

The report also includes additional follow-up data on 657 women who had the implants removed — with 577 women reporting health improvements and 80 reporting no change or worsening of symptoms.

Dr. Ridha, who was given permission by Ross to speak about her case, said the nearly 90% improvement rate detailed by those explant patients is simply too high to not pay attention to.

He said illness related to implants is an area that needs a lot more study — and he said he does warn patients at every consultation that some women develop a variety of symptoms after implants, and hopes his colleagues do the same.

He did stress, however, that implant surgeries are common, with "close to half-a-million last year" nationally, and BII is very rare and really a diagnosis reached after everything else doesn’t check out. He said a “vast, vast majority” of implant patients don’t have any problems.

“It’s become a diagnosis of exclusion,” he said, adding that he has never had to explant any implant from his patients seeking cosmetic augmentation and only once for a patient for reconstructive implants. “The tough part is we don’t have exact clinical evidence. That’s the toughest part for surgeons.”

The FDA report also states that BII is not recognized “as a formal medical diagnosis and there are no specific tests or recognized criteria to define or characterize it.”

Asked why he believes some women like Ross and Ostrander get so sick when others don’t, he said he could only speculate that some with preexisting autoimmune issues might be more at risk. Or, he said, symptoms might be “acquired,” or brought on by outside forces like Lyme disease. But he said he really doesn’t know, and that’s why the issue needs to be studied more.

“It’s absolutely critical,” he said. “Our entire mantra is patient safety and patient happiness.”

Ross and Ostrander said they weren’t consulted by their respective plastic surgeons about BII symptoms when considering implants. Ridha said a lot has changed and there is more awareness of BII symptoms now.

Ridha said breast procedures make up about 40% to 50% of his work, but he said that number would stay the same if implants were all of the sudden deemed no longer an option, saying women would seek other procedures.

Asked if he would support implants for a daughter, if he had one, he said he didn’t have children, but would “feel comfortable” recommending implants to family members.

“If I thought something was remotely unsafe, it’s very difficult to justify,” he said.

Ridha said he really hopes the explant surgery “makes a big difference” for Ross. He also said he supports what the two women are doing trying to educate others about BII symptoms.

Speaking out

Ross is aware of the stigma of breast implants, but she said she wanted to tell her story so others considering getting them will at least have more information. Ostrander said the same.

Both women said they felt uneducated about the potential pitfalls of implants before their surgeries, but the more they researched after getting ill, the more they realized it’s not an isolated incident. Chat groups on Facebook and a powerful YouTube video by influencer Karissa Pukas made them feel not so alone and wondering what was wrong with them.

“I cried watching it. It was me,” Ross said of Pukas’ video. “I’m hoping that one girl thinking about doing it to feel better about the way she looks doesn’t do it. And for women fighting cancer, let your body fight the cancer and not an implant,” she said.

Ostrander agrees and said she has reached out to several local women with implants sharing her story and offering help. She said she knows some women who are very likely suffering from BII but don’t want to admit it.

“I didn’t have me,” she said, referring to herself as a resource. “I just want to be here for research and support.”

Asked about how she’ll feel about herself after the implants are removed, because it was that feeling that led her to get them in the first place, Ross was quick with an answer.

“He said, ‘They’ll be little,’ and I don’t care,” she said.

And her message for others considering it: “Love your body. Love you.”

“I wish I had never done it,” she said.