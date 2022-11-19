'A long time coming for us': Millers open Park & Elm market, bakery, deli

GLENS FALLS — The grand opening of Park & Elm, a new downtown gourmet food market, bakery and deli, was packed on Saturday since the doors opened at 7 a.m.

Ben Miller, operations manager, was serving samples to customers milling around just before his speech at noon.

"This has been a long time coming for us, about two years, and we are just really excited to share this part of our project and this new branch of our hospitality group with the community," Miller began. "I, as a resident of Glens Falls, felt very passionately that the community needed this."

The market and soon-to-open restaurant space serve as an expansion to the nearby Doc’s Restaurant and Park Theater, which are owned by Ben and his mother, Elizabeth Miller.

After finding success at Doc’s Restaurant, the Millers decided to expand their operations to more than just serving food. The new market offers customers a selection of meats and produce from local farms and house-made products.

"We have been completely packed since we opened and we are overwhelmed with the support we have received from the community," Ben Miller said.

He also said they have plans to add more products in the coming weeks and add a second deli scale to cut down on time spent waiting in line.

Jeff Flagg, economic development director for Glens Falls, praised the work of the Miller family and thanked them for adding to the "renaissance of Glens Falls."

"Over the past decade and a half or so we have done a lot to encourage businesses to come into the downtown area and more importantly encourage people to come live in the downtown area," Flagg said.

"The city has been very interested in doing what we can to try and maintain the integrity and character of the community, while at the same time bringing in the vitality we have from people like Elizabeth and Ben who have done an enormous amount of work to bring in local developers and local business people that want to invest local dollars in local businesses to buy local products for local consumers," he added.

EDC Warren County President Jim Siplon also spoke about the work of the Millers on Saturday.

"This is literally one of the best days ever in Glens Falls. I remember when I came here almost 10 years ago and I was the very first resident to live above the bar that is now Morgan & Co. and I so desperately needed this place," Siplon said. "The fact that the Millers, particularly Ben and his wife, have thrown themselves at this project. They came back to help us turn this place into the place that it can be."

He continued on to say the Ben and his wife, Anita MacDonald, are not only entrepreneurs, but "a lens at what is the future here."

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, Fifth Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, also attended the grand opening.

The restaurant is expected to open in December.