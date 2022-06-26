Grace and Phil Battiste of Hudson Falls, NY celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on June 29th. They were married at Saints Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, NY, attended by Grace’s sister, Angela Marrano Cortese, as maid of honor, and Phil’s cousin, Carl Sciancalepore, as best man. Together, they operated Battiste Grocery on John St. in Hudson Falls until May 30, 1997. They will celebrate their anniversary at home with their family.
75th-Battiste
