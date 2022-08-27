 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $975,000

5 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $975,000

Amazing Saratoga Living awaits in this 3 year young Cape Cod w/ space to meet all of your needs as a primary residence or secondary retreat! With ample attention to detail, this home offers you an open floor plan w/the opportunity for 1 floor living plus plenty of room to expand as life or guests require. This turn-key charmer has a long list of amenities including BRAND NEW hickory floors, gas FP, 1st floor ensuite plus 2 additional BRs, 1st floor laundry, a low maintenance lot & easy access to ''all things Saratoga''. Entertaining is a blast here & easy w/ample guest space on the 2nd floor & fun options inside & out. Refresh poolside, relax at the bar watching a game of pool, or enjoy game day or your favorite movie in a comfy theater chair; all w/o leaving home! Don't miss it!

