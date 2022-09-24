Amazing Saratoga Living awaits in this 3 yr young Cape Cod. As a primary residence or secondary retreat (w/ $40k income potential during track & SPAC seasons!), this home offers you an open floor plan w/the opportunity for 1 floor living plus plenty of room to expand as life or guests require. This turn-key charmer has a long list of amenities including BRAND NEW hickory floors, gas FP, 1st floor ensuite plus 2 additional BRs, 1st floor laundry, low maintenance lot, & easy access to ''all things Saratoga''. Entertaining here is a blast & easy w/ample guest space on the 2nd floor & fun options inside & out. Refresh poolside, relax at the bar watching a game of pool, or enjoy game day or your favorite movie in a comfy theater chair; all w/o leaving home!
5 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $950,000
