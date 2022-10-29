Amazing Saratoga Living awaits in this 3 yr young Cape Cod. Floor plan easily serves ONE LEVEL living PLUS plenty of room to expand as life or guests require. Great primary residence or secondary retreat (w/ $40k income potential during track & SPAC seasons!), this turn-key charmer has a long list of amenities (see docs) including heated, salt water pool, movie room, radiant heat, BRAND NEW hickory floors, gas FP, 1st floor ensuite, high end Lennox Hepa system furnace, 1st floor laundry, low maintenance lot, & easy access to ''all things Saratoga''. Entertaining here is a blast & easy w/ample guest space & fun options inside & out. Refresh poolside, relax at the bar watching a game of pool, or enjoy your favorite movie in a comfy theater chair; all w/o leaving home
5 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $900,000
