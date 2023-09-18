This Gracious and Spacious property is a comfortably furnished home away from home. It's a perfect place for temporary corporate housing on a flexible 3 to 8 month rental term. It's just a 5 minute leisurely stroll to downtown Saratoga Springs. One can drive within 15 to 40 minutes to destinations in Malta, Clifton Park, The Tri City Capital District, Glens Falls and the lower Adirondack Park Region. For housing flexibility, this property offers three different combinations of rental opportunities to consider. The main portion of the house offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. If one needs additional space, the rental can be combined with the 3rd floor apartment, which offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, 2nd kitchen and 2nd living room, being a total combination of 8 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. If less space is needed, one can opt to just rent the 3rd floor apartment. Please call the listing broker for an informative conversation and to schedule your private viewing.