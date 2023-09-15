Retreat to the serenity of this hillside ranch situated on 2 1/2 partially wooded acres. This custom home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths with large living spaces. Create meals in the large chef's kitchen with granite counters. Relax in the jetted tub in your en suite with tile and heated floors. Enjoy cocktails from the deck overlooking the pristine gardens and patio of your backyard. Or relax and read a book in your 3 season porch. The walkout basement provides you with options for in-law suite, VRBO rental or just room to grow. There is plenty of storage!