Pretty majestic! That's the best way to describe this beautiful custom home w/ views of West Mountain. in southern Adirondack town of Queensbury. Inside and out, this pristine 5 bedroom/ 4 bathroom home that spans 4k sq ft is ideal. Dramatic double-height entry, living room w/ fireplace, oversized kitchen w/ two sink prep areas, formal dining room, family room w fireplace, primary bedroom suite w/ jetted tub, laundry room, home office and basement has 2 large unfinished storage area. Phew! All set on the landscaped lot w/ private deck and views to die for. Trophy home in an enviable located just west of Glens Falls & Northway. You won't want to leave.
5 Bedroom Home in Queensberry - $588,317
