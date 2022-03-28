4 Bedroom Home in Wilton - $799,000

The Views!!! Sitting on over an acre, this gorgeous Showcase home with mountain views galore offers privacy and every amenity you can dream of. Double sided fireplace in family room/dining room, coffered ceiling, built-ins, whole house sound system, kitchen sitting area w/ fireplace, gas stove with grill, wine fridge, TWO screened-in porches (one off of the primary bedroom) huge finished basement plus unfinished side for storage, new fencing for the backyard and generator! This is a must see, custom built home!