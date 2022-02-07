 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in South Glens Falls - $229,000

Wonderful location and tons of potential. Many large projects have been done on this 4 bed 2 bath ranch style home with 2 car garage. New kitchen and open concept living. Roof, windows and furnace have all been updated. Ready for paint, trim and your finishing touches. Large lot with fenced in area. Basement is partially finished.OPEN HOUSE Sunday Feb 6th 1-3PMMultiple Offers Best and Final by Sunday 5PM

