4 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $875,000

Want something new but don't want to wait too long? You custom home in Saratoga is ready for your finishing touches. W/ inventory low & construction schedules slowed, there's a fabulous opportunity to byu a 3,200 sq ft custom home that can be outfitted to your spec & taste. Top-notch builder is ready to work for you! Pictures are a sample of builder's work and what this property could look like. This home delivers 4 beds, 5 baths, double-height ceilings, custom kitchen w/ your pics for fixtures/finishes. 1st floor primary bedroom suite, loft, central air, double garage all set on a 2.24AC homesite next to the very desirable Meadowbrook Estates close to downtown & Saratoga Lake. All the excitement of building your own home but w/o all the wait & hassle. Can also be purchased as is for $600k.