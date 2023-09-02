Looking for New Construction. Your wait is over! This custom built 4/3 ranch style home nestled on .56 acres in the desirable Saratoga Spring School District. Home features an open floor plan, custom white shaker cabinets with oversized island, granite countertops, ss appliances, great room w/ gas fireplace & cathedral ceilings. Enjoy your master ensuite privacy situated on its own side of the home. Covered rear porch ideal for your relaxing evenings. Full fin. basement includes 9' ceilings, egress windows, full guest bedroom w/ bath, office, bar & media room perfect for all of your entertaining needs. Conveniently located to downtown Saratoga & the Adirondacks. Don't miss your opportunity to own this home built by one of the most reputable builders, Bolen Builders. Home is 80% complete.
4 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $699,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Plumbing supply and contracting company F.W. Webb has decided not to build their 96,000 square-foot wholesale warehouse on Quaker Road in Quee…
There are conflicting reports about an online petition demanding better leadership at Hudson Falls High School, reports that the superintenden…
From a press release: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motorcycle crash on State Route 4 in the Town of Kingsbury …
QUEENSBURY – It’s been said that a rug can really tie a room together, so the loss of a valued runner is nothing to take lying down. That was …
From a press release: Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced today that Adrian A. Simental, of Moreau, pleaded guilty to two…