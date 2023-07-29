Looking for New Construction. Your wait is over! This custom built 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home nestled on .56 acres in the desirable Saratoga Spring School District. Home features an open floor plan, custom white shaker cabinets with oversized island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, great room with gas fireplace & cathedral ceilings. Enjoy your master ensuite privacy situated on its own side of the home. Covered rear porch ideal for your relaxing evenings. Full finished basement includes 9' ceilings, egress windows, full guest bedroom with bath, office, bar and media room perfect for all of your entertaining needs. Conveniently located to downtown Saratoga and all the Adirondacks have to offer. Don't miss your opportunity to own this home built by one of the most reputable builders!
4 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $699,999
