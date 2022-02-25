Looking for an updated historic Saratoga Springs home w/ all the charm in a great location? Stop right now. This remodeled 4 bed/ 3 bath home checks all the boxes for a coveted piece of Spa City. Classic 1890's style on a large lot w/ a big yard, hot tub, garage, shed & wrap-around porch. The interior spans 2,362 sq ft & features lost of upgrades but keeps just the right amount of Victorian vibe. Open kitchen w/ wood cabinets, breakfast bar, dishwasher & stacked washer/dryer. Living room, parlor room, sliding barn doors to a home office. Gather around the wood stove for cozy nights or go out! This house is located in the heart of the Beekman Arts District filled w/ pubs, restaurants, galleries & shops. Live in it. Airbnb it. This is the way to go in Saratoga. Summer here we come!
4 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $639,777
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services and the Warren County Sheriff's Office did not report any other instances of flooding throughout the county.
A Fort Edward man was indicted Thursday on child pornography charges.
The Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area has a new director of operations.
After nearly seven decades of serving the community, Sam’s Diner, located at 23 Dix Ave. in Glens Falls, will be closing.
Plans for a new Hoffman Car Wash on Route 9 in Queensbury have been put on hold, pending an additional traffic study.
The woman did not make a decision on the offer and the case was adjourned until March 9 at 2 p.m.
POTSDAM — A music education student at the State University of New York in Potsdam campus died from gunshot wounds in what was described as an…
The Gansevoort woman pleaded guilty to those charges on Jan. 10
Kim Cook, president and chief executive officer of the Open Door Mission for the past nine years who previously chaired Open Door's board of directors, is stepping down and Dean Brown has been named executive director.
River Road and a section of Route 418 in the town of Thurman remain closed on Monday due to flooding from Hudson River ice jams.