4 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $639,777

Looking for an updated historic Saratoga Springs home w/ all the charm in a great location? Stop right now. This remodeled 4 bed/ 3 bath home checks all the boxes for a coveted piece of Spa City. Classic 1890's style on a large lot w/ a big yard, hot tub, garage, shed & wrap-around porch. The interior spans 2,362 sq ft & features lost of upgrades but keeps just the right amount of Victorian vibe. Open kitchen w/ wood cabinets, breakfast bar, dishwasher & stacked washer/dryer. Living room, parlor room, sliding barn doors to a home office. Gather around the wood stove for cozy nights or go out! This house is located in the heart of the Beekman Arts District filled w/ pubs, restaurants, galleries & shops. Live in it. Airbnb it. This is the way to go in Saratoga. Summer here we come!

