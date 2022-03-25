 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $549,000

Holy Fish Creek! Here's a rare chance to buy a custom home plus a mother-in-law unit w/ its own kitchen on the banks of Fish Creek in Saratoga. Views galore and instant access to this Saratoga Lake tributary. Bring your canoes & kayaks to this paddlers' delight-you can go for miles. The natural wood interior of this 4 bedroom/3 bathroom property is as alluring as the location! beamed ceilings, windows all around, an oversized fireplace w/ stone hearth in the family room. Open wood stairs. Open kitchen w/ stainless appliances inc., dishwasher, breakfast bar & separate dining space, attic office! Rear deck for all -day water gazing. Very rare listing 10 minutes to downtown Saratoga Springs.

Breaking News