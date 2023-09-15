Resting peacefully among the gentle hills near the Vermont border sits the Lazy J Ranch on nearly 200 acres. White fences trace the terrain like ribbons and frame the house and barn against the large sprawling lawn and 3 ponds. The ranch features a large colonial house, 3-car garage with a guest apartment, large livestock barn, streams, fields, marketable timber, trails, excellent hunting, an airplane hangar and sweeping valley views. The centerpiece of the ranch is the historic colonial home offering 4,132sq' of space set against the backdrop of 193 breathtaking acres. Originally built in 1830 the house is warm and welcoming with character and unique custom features throughout with modern updates and amenities. From the brick floor in the kitchen to wide plank hardwood floors and exposed beams to built-ins with detail and craftsmanship that harken back to a simpler time. The house maintains its character while featuring numerous updates including a Buderus high efficiency heating system, Mitsubishi cooling system as well as a metal roof and windows both with a lifetime warranty. There are also 3 new Vermont Castings Woodstoves in the house which can provide additional warmth and comfort. Enjoy your morning coffee in the kitchen which includes custom built-ins, a brick floor, exposed beams on the ceiling and a woodstove. Celebrate holidays and enjoy family gatherings in the formal dining room. For those needing to work from home there is a beautiful library with large built-in shelves and a fireplace. Gather around the woodstove set on among exposed brick and a large mantle in the massive family room. Large exposed hand-hewn beams add a great touch of farmhouse charm and multiple windows provide incredible natural light. The upstairs consists of 4 large bedrooms and an additional 2 baths. The heated 3 car garage features an incredible workshop for the aspiring woodworker. Above the garage is a 2-bedroom 1 bath apartment perfect for guests or a possible rental. With a cathedral ceiling and exposed box beams it carries the same charm as the house. The large hardscaped back patio sets the stage for incredible gatherings in the summer with friends and family around the custom outdoor fireplace. The sprawling lawn stretches out up the hill and features multiple apple and cherry trees. Up behind the house is the largest of the 3 ponds and includes a dock for swimming or fishing. The 90' x 36' barn includes multiple horse stalls and a large pen for cattle that each open up to a paddock and the fenced pasture beyond. The barn includes a heated tack room with water and power as well as lean-to's off both sides for additional storage and space. In total there is over 30 tillable acres which can be used for crop production or pastures with plenty of space for horses, cows or other livestock. A trail leads up to the top of the hill where you can enjoy hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing, horseback riding or ATV's. The east side of the property on top of the hill includes a high volume of marketable hardwood timber with white and red oak, cherry, ash and a significant amount of maple. Hunters this property has excellent cover, browse, food and water. Consistently used trails, beds and buck rubs illustrate heavy use. Apple trees provide excellent mast and there is an abundance of red osier dogwood a preferred browse for deer. The fields on the west side of the property are bordered by the West branch of Black Creek. Barnstormers and pilots take notice the property features its own landing strip as well as a 1,320sq.' hanger. If the power goes out don't worry...the property includes a Generac Generator that will automatically kick on! Whether you are looking for a family estate, summer retreat or functional horse farm this ranch has everything to offer to enjoy the very best of country living. The ranch could also be the ultimate B&B or wedding venue. Survey available.