4 Bedroom Home in Lake George - $825,000

ENJOY YOUR LIFESTYLE in OVER 2,000 sq ft of living space--while viewing "The Queen of America's Lakes-LAKE GEORGE" from this Private location-IMMACULATE-ALL SEASON-GET-A-WAY! Enjoy Fresh air-the environment to relax-in a "Move-in-Ready, 'As-Is"(Not Needing fixing-and haggling--but everything is in great move-in ready shape!). Fully furnished even with additional sleeping possibilities with fold-out sofa beds-Adirondack theme designed property while being close to water sports, skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, close to I87 Northway-"Vibrant" Glens Falls with West Mountain, easy driving to Saratoga Springs, NY-Commuting distance to Malta, NY upcoming HQ to Global Foundries, Lake Placid Olympics training facilities, Lake Champlain, Vermont, Montreal easy driving access to, retreating to Lake George Village nearby, plus--all the lifestyle amenities nearby-while enjoying your seamless Immaculate-Move in ready condition with its many home amenities: High speed Internet with Google Nest system, ADT alarm system with CO detection, Fire and motion. All through the APP and WIFI SONOS sound system with 6 zones, speakers and amplifiers. 3 Full Baths, 4 Bedrooms and a Den/ Office 2 Full kitchens main floor and basement Expansive Loft: Heated and AC play room with Lake views with SONOS system and smart TV--above the huge double bay garage. (Loft upstairs stairwell measures about 3ft by 10inches with partition-- As you stand on top of stairs facing alcove w small table and chairs w window the deepest width is approx 25 ft 3 in and the cut in closets are approx 47 in depth. From the larger picture window to opposite wall is approximately 23 ft depth).* County records indicate square footage prior to updates," Sq feet makes sense, that was before the vestibule and garage and loft were built. All of that was permitted and done with the Town so that Sq FT addition needs to be included in the listing and sale". Lake views from all floors and outdoor stamped concrete patios. Garage floor stamped concrete, all walls insulated and finished with sheet rock and paint. All Bathrooms new toilets and sinks and floors. New Roof, New Oil Tank, New Well Tank. House set with Generator connection to run all appliances and most lights. All new kitchen appliances, Gas grill, Laundry, Beach Sand Volleyball court, 2 outdoor fire pits. Seasonal reasonable plowing arrangements with neighbor. Arrange seasonal landscaping maintenance with available local contractor. ("For the road plowing and driveways and walkways and deck, I pay $1,000 a winter.")THINK:POSSIBILITIES-INCLUDES DOWNSTAIRS SEPARATE IN-LAW APARTMENT/1 BED; 1BA with walkout! You Would Be CRAZY! Not to make this your Must Have Real Estate Acquisition! Call Now to Request a Showing-Put Written Offer In-- including Earnest Money Deposit, and Proof of Funds! HURRY! BOOK A SHOWING! GREAT VALUE! Yes-This can be Yours-Imagine-You are in Shangri la without going to Nepal! There is even a Million Dollar Beach nearby for the Public! Touring boats-Steamboats,Boat Rentals, plus Restaurants when you do not feel like cooking in your handy great kitchen--down the road, and more! Current auxiliary services/ approximate costs are: "Total taxes are around $4,500 school and property. Utilities electric is less than $100 a month. Oil is dependent on the winter cold. Current owner has a fixed price plan with oil company:John Ray and sons. Spectrum is about $200 a month for WiFi and cable and phone."RE: Inquiries of folks asking about some color variations-in log staining saturation amounts in a minute area seen in pics, "These show where we took out the wall. Moved some electric and where my son over sprayed the house when he was cleaning it prior to staining the outside 3 years ago. There is no water issues anywhere in the house and the roof is brand new and we never had any leaks I did it as a preventative maintenance."