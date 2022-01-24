4 Bedroom Home in Kattskill Bay - $10,000,000

Lake George Estate in Kattskill Bay, New York A Place for All SeasonsWelcome to your own private retreat at in the majestic Adirondack Park in upstate New York. This one-of-a-kind luxury home is on over 537 acres with breathtaking views of Lake George, often referred to as the Queen of American Lakes. The property is subdivided into three separate parcels, each with views of Lake George, and primed for numerous possibilities.A stone-gated entry provides year-round, easy access to the impeccably manicured grounds of this home. Offering a myriad of nature's bounty at every turn vibrant colors and seasonal foliage are set against the grandeur of Lake George and the mountains.Enjoy the views of the expansive, lush lawn or dine al fresco from one of several decks or patios connected by winding walkways around the home. With limitless options for large parties or intimate get-togethers, you'll never tire of its seasonal palette.The four-bedroom, three bath home has lake and mountain views from nearly every room. With over 4,600 square feet, the home was built to stringent standards, employing materials such as western red cedar, bluestone, limestone and indigenous rocks to blend seamlessly with its lush natural setting. The result is an elegant and distinct ambiance.A formal living room has a wood-burning fireplace with a large dining room and family room flanking each side. Natural oak and oak parquet floors run throughout the main level. A light, bright and well-appointed kitchen with professional grade appliances (Thermador duel fuel range, French door refrigerator and Franke stainless steel sink) and a 10-foot granite island make meal prep a delight. Adjacent is a roomy breakfast area and den with built-ins and a gas fireplace. Triple large windows showcase Lake George.The primary bedroom suite on the main level has floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors that lead to a private patio space overlooking the lake. The ensuite bath is spa-like with a large shower and steamer, whirlpool tub and dual vanities. A bonus room above the attached, over-sized, two-car garage has a large custom window with transoms. A separate, detached, oversized, two-car garage can be used as a workshop or converted to an art studio, guest house or home office. Utilities consist of four zone geothermal heating and cooling, two wells, commercial irrigation and onsite septic system.A couple miles north on Pilot Knob Road (county Route 32) is a Lake George public beach access and Camp Chingachgook for family boating, education and summer camp for kids. Five different marinas are five minutes away. For most travel needs, Warren County Airport is only nine miles away, and Albany International Airport is a 50-minute drive. Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Medical Center, and St. Peter's Hospital provide medical facilities to residents of the North country.Essence of the Mountain PropertyThe backdrop of the mountain with its network of trails gives this privately owned refuge its unparalleled personality. Forever protected on the east and north by state land, thousands of additional acres beyond its borders are available for hiking, camping, hunting, horseback riding and snowmobiling.Experience the views, smells and sounds of nature in any direction from the property's yard. The combination of home and forest is a rare find in any location. Each is an integral part of the whole. Through profound changes in our society, a property such as this becomes even more invaluable and in demand.