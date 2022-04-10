4 Bedroom Home in Hudson Falls - $225,000

Why settle for cookie cutter when this farmhouse original is ready for a new owner? 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2,500 sq ft. Architectural detail includes Victoria-era wood trim, beamed ceilings, some original hardwoods. Updated kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room w/ some renovations needed to be completed. Sit and enjoy that covered front porch on 1.6 acres w/ mature trees and plenty of room for a garden. 2-car garage, breezeway, rear deck. Check the weather and take a drive out to see this one. It's located in Fort Ann in a beautiful setting halfway between Glens Falls and the Vermont border.