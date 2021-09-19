Updated, move-in ready 4 bedroom raised ranch with a HUGE yard! Cute country style kitchen, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the first floor and an updated full bathroom with tile bath. Relax in your 3 season room which could be finished for all year round enjoyment! Low taxes and a great neighborhood - don't pass on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Gansevoort - $269,900
