4 Bedroom Home in Fort Edward - $159,900

Move in ready! Leave your worries and shoes at the door! So many updates and improvements completed in this 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath fabulous home! First floor features formal dining room off kitchen, livingroom with gas fireplace, bedroom, full bath with jacuzzi tub, den and mud room. Second floor you'll find 3 bedrooms, laundry area, 3/4 bath (en-suite) and a 1/2 bath. Enjoy the fenced in backyard with an above ground pool and deck, patio area, perennials already in bloom in the nicely landscaped flower gardens, and complete with a shed too. All this home needs is your personal touch! ROSEANNE M LEMERY REALTY,Roseanne-518-744-0014,roselemery@yahoo.com Lisa Mohanlal, 518-368-9396, lisa.mohanlal@yahoo.com View More

