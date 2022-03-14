4 Bedroom Home in Fort Ann - $515,000

This home is set in an idyllic country setting with low rolling hills and farm fields. As you pull into the circular driveway of this home the immaculate landscaping and expansive lawn catches your eye. The large wrap around porch welcomes you to sit with family on the porch swing and enjoy the easy peaceful setting. The updated house has custom high-end features throughout including crown molding, hard wood floors and unique windows providing plenty of natural light. The large spacious living room includes a gas fireplace with an open concept into the kitchen and bright dining area, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining. The kitchen features granite counter top and custom backsplash. Just off the dining area you can relax in the heated 4 season sunroom which features a cathedral ceiling with a tongue and groove pine finish. The first floor has a spacious full bath and 2 large bedrooms as well as a family room/den. At the top of the stairs sit and relax in the reading area with the comfort of the sun from the skylight. Upstairs is the spacious Master bedroom as well as a large 4th bedroom. There is also a large full bath which includes a skylight and beautiful semi-circle window. Plenty of closet space throughout the house and the full basement provides expanded storage and a workout/recreation space. Take off your boots and coats in the mudroom which connects to a large oversized 2 car garage with a storage loft and work bench. Walk out the 4-season room to a beautiful backyard patio that overlooks the property and the hills beyond. The patio has plenty of room for grilling, sitting and entertaining by the pool and the trickle of the waterfall landscape feature provides the perfect setting for your backyard oasis. Swim some laps or just enjoy the in-ground pool with beautiful views of the surrounding hills. There is a large 2 story barn with power and plenty of storage. The house sits on top of a hill overlooking the rolling hills of the area and mixture of fields and timber. In the winter the hill provides the ultimate location for backyard sledding and tubing. The lawn extends down from the house to a gentle stream that meanders through the property. You can tee off from the lawn by the house on your own private Par 3 hole just down the hill and beyond the stream. Multiple trails extend through several fields and the woods on the property providing opportunities for hiking, ATV's, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or even horseback riding. There is an adjoining 28-acre parcel that could potentially also available if you are looking for more acreage. Just 1 mile away is the Empire State Trail offering 750 miles of biking, running and walking. Check out the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Queensbury that happens every year. Nearby West Mountain offers hiking and mountain biking in the summer and skiing and snowboarding in the winter. This unique up-scale country home in an idyllic and peaceful setting is an absolute dream property, call today to set up an appointment. â€¢ 12 Miles to Queensbury â€¢ 16 Miles to Glens Falls â€¢ 23 Miles to Lake George