Amazing Opportunity To Own This Property Which Is Conveniently Located In The Most Exposed Area To The Public In Fort Ann. Currently Being Used As A Antique Store With 1728 Sq. Ft. Available, Including All Four 16X24 Rooms, With An Additional Area With A Kitchen, Bath And Back Storage Room. Has A New Slate Roof, 130 Ft. Well, 1000 Gallon Propane Tank. This Property Has APA Approval Which Allows The Property To Be Converted Back To A Single Family Residence If Desired. Come Make This Your Own Before It Is To Late.
4 Bedroom Home in Fort Ann - $169,999
