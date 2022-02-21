 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fort Ann - $149,999

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Fort Ann - $149,999

Amazing Opportunity To Own This Property Which Is Conveniently Located In The Most Exposed Area To The Public In Fort Ann. Currently Being Used As A Antique Store With 1728 Sq. Ft. Available, Including All Four 16X24 Rooms, With An Additional Area With A Kitchen, Bath And Back Storage Room. Has A New Slate Roof, 130 Ft. Well, 1000 Gallon Propane Tank. This Property Has APA Approval Which Allows The Property To Be Converted Back To A Single Family Residence If Desired. Come Make This Your Own Before It Is To Late.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News