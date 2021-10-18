 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corinth - $252,900

CLASSIC COLONIAL!! Huge 4 bed, 1.5 bath village home with 2 fireplaces/ deck, oversized lot (150x 130) . Modern kitchen, Generous size LR, DR, FR, Den. Full basement. Walk to school and downtown! Hudson River beach near by with river access. ,, Oh and there is a oversized 2 car garage!. This is a lot of home for the money! (living sq ftge is estimated)

