3 Bedroom Home in Victory - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Victory - $189,900

Cute ''Gingerbread'' like home located in the town of Victory Mills. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, side fenced in yard with 2 sheds, lovely landscaping, and a front porch to relax. This cute and quaint home will not last long. Make an appointment today!

