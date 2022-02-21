What a sweet deal! This adorable cape in S. Glens Falls has been lovingly remodeled and dressed for success! Stylish and smart, it boasts 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a new kitchen w/ breakfast bar, living room w/ fireplace, foyer parlor & a basement workshop. It's all set on a huge level fenced lot w/ a hot tub & inground splash pool surrounded by stamped concrete patio. Party central all summer long! Beautiful woodwork throughout the house, open stairs, fresh paint & trim makes this one the hottest buy! First-time buyers or downsizing, this is a fab location near RT 9 shops, restaurants, breweries and easy access to downtown GF & Queensbury! Hurry, this will not last!
3 Bedroom Home in South Glens Falls - $250,000
