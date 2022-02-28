 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Schuylerville - $289,900

Just move in!! Modern amenities with old charm!! Beautifully renovated colonial with gleaming hardwood floors, original wood work, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated ceramic tile baths, spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet, French doors, high efficiency heating system, newer windows and roof, gas fireplace, covered porch, screened porch, deck, 1 car garage, and a landscaped yard.

