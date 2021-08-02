Totally renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located directly across the street from sought after Schuylerville Schools! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl flooring, two new ceramic tile baths with luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet throughout, fresh paint, new doors and hardware, all new trim and moldings, new vinyl siding and skirting, skylights, one car detached garage with new siding and custom built garage doors! Nothing left to do buy move in.
3 Bedroom Home in Schuylerville - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
State police have identified the victim who drowned in the Schroon River while tubing on Friday.
Lake George Beach Club waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anunziato got a $1,840 tip from a Guilderland pizza owner who had dinner on Friday.
Several roads were flooded Thursday evening as the result of heavy rains in the Glens Falls area.
The operator of several closed Golden Corral restaurants in the region, including one in Queensbury, is hoping to get them reopened in the next few months.
You may be surprised at how much money Social Security could pay out.
The presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Warren County.
Hoffman Car Wash is planning a second Queensbury location in response to growing demand.
A Greenfield man was arrested last week after police said he had sexual intercourse with a person who was asleep.
- Updated
Police are investigating a drowning that occurred in Chester on Friday.
Police are investigating a drowning that occurred in Chester on Friday.