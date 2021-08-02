3 Bedroom Home in Schuylerville - $139,900

Totally renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located directly across the street from sought after Schuylerville Schools! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl flooring, two new ceramic tile baths with luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet throughout, fresh paint, new doors and hardware, all new trim and moldings, new vinyl siding and skirting, skylights, one car detached garage with new siding and custom built garage doors! Nothing left to do buy move in.