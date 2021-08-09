3 Bedroom Home in Schuylerville - $103,000

9 AC W/ 1960 SF MANUFACTURED HOME - TOWN OF SCHUYLERVILLE, NY. THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL LAND TRACT IN A RURAL AREA THAT CONTAINS 9 ACRES AND FEATURES A 3BR/2BA, 1960 SF DOUBLE WIDE MANUFACTURED HOME. THIS PROPERTY HAS 290' OF FRONTAGE ON NYS ROUTE 32, IS ZONED RESIDENTIAL AND NOT IN A FLOOD ZONE. THIS PROPERTY IS REFERENCED BY SARATOGA COUNTY PARCEL # 194-2-4. PUBLIC ELECTRICITY IS AVAILABLE, BUT IT IS NECESSARY TO HAVE A PRIVATE WELL AND SEPTIC, WHICH IS NORMAL FOR THIS AREA AND IS CURRENTLY IN PLACE. SCHUYLERVILLE IS A VILLAGE IN SARATOGA COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES. THE VILLAGE IS LOCATED IN THE NORTHEAST PART OF THE TOWN OF SARATOGA, EAST OF SARATOGA SPRINGS. THE VILLAGE OF VICTORY IS ADJACENT TO SCHUYLERVILLE TO THE SOUTHWEST AND THE HUDSON RIVER FORMS THE VILLAGE'S EASTERN BORDER. PROPERTY OFFERED IN CONJUNCTION WITH CAROLYN SCHWANN, BROKER AND JESSE TEITSWORTH, AGENT