9 AC W/ 1960 SF MANUFACTURED HOME - TOWN OF SCHUYLERVILLE, NY. THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL LAND TRACT IN A RURAL AREA THAT CONTAINS 9 ACRES AND FEATURES A 3BR/2BA, 1960 SF DOUBLE WIDE MANUFACTURED HOME. THIS PROPERTY HAS 290' OF FRONTAGE ON NYS ROUTE 32, IS ZONED RESIDENTIAL AND NOT IN A FLOOD ZONE. THIS PROPERTY IS REFERENCED BY SARATOGA COUNTY PARCEL # 194-2-4. PUBLIC ELECTRICITY IS AVAILABLE, BUT IT IS NECESSARY TO HAVE A PRIVATE WELL AND SEPTIC, WHICH IS NORMAL FOR THIS AREA AND IS CURRENTLY IN PLACE. SCHUYLERVILLE IS A VILLAGE IN SARATOGA COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES. THE VILLAGE IS LOCATED IN THE NORTHEAST PART OF THE TOWN OF SARATOGA, EAST OF SARATOGA SPRINGS. THE VILLAGE OF VICTORY IS ADJACENT TO SCHUYLERVILLE TO THE SOUTHWEST AND THE HUDSON RIVER FORMS THE VILLAGE'S EASTERN BORDER. PROPERTY OFFERED IN CONJUNCTION WITH CAROLYN SCHWANN, BROKER AND JESSE TEITSWORTH, AGENT
3 Bedroom Home in Schuylerville - $103,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Argyle residents were killed when their helicopter crashed in a wooded area of the town early Saturday evening.
Route 149 is closed between the intersection of Route 9L and Route 4 because of a car crash.
A Warren County resident hospitalized with COVID-19 died Thursday, according to Warren County Health Services.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.
A Fort Edward man is expected to be sentenced to up to 3 years in prison after admitting to making threats against his family.
A Fort Edward man was sentenced to one year in Washington County Jail after violating his probation by providing a fake urine sample.
The last time the county reported 26 cases in a single day was March 30, according to Warren County Health Services.
After the death of owner Bob Ball, MT Returnables has returned to operation after an eight-month shutdown, thanks to the support of loyal customers.
The 10-story office building located at 333 Glen St. is currently on the market for $15 million.
A Queensbury man who went to prison for arson was arrested after police said he provided fraudulent pay stubs to his parole officers.