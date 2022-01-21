Luxury & convenience are all yours at this sumptuous Saratoga Springs townhouse condominium. A total 1,833sqft featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 covered porches, private garage & additional owned parking spot in parking lot which is one of the 3 parking spots, besides garage & driveway. High-end finishes & fixtures, including HW, gas fireplace, finished basement w/rec room & in-unit laundry. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, stone counters & SS appliances. Formal dining area, recessed lighting. Lovely stairs lead to all bedrooms, inc. ensuite primary w/walk-in shower & double sink vanity. Quality construction, mint condition all in super East Side location near shopping, restaurants, walkable to downtown/Broadway & 1 mile to Saratoga Race Course. Maintenance-free living to boot!
3 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A newly formed group called Adirondack Welcome Circle is raising money to bring an Afghan refugee family to live in Glens Falls.
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she burglarized the office of an apartment complex.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after an interview with state police regarding a domestic dispute.
Mayor Robert Blais of the Village of Lake George prepares for his last year in office after 51 years.
The Great Escape Theme Park is looking to change the way guests enter the park this season.
The Washington County Public Health Department on Saturday reported the COVID-related death of a 51-year-old resident.
Snow blanketed the Glens Falls region on Monday, with the highest accumulations falling in the northern parts of Warren County.
Warren County Health Services reported the COVID-related death of a resident in their 60s on Friday.
The captains of Queensbury High School's sports teams, get a virtual visit from Georgetown basketball player GraceAnn Bennett.
The Washington County Public Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a 51-year-old resident on Saturday.