3 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $800,000

Luxury & convenience are all yours at this sumptuous Saratoga Springs townhouse condominium. A total 1,833sqft featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 covered porches, private garage & additional owned parking spot in parking lot which is one of the 3 parking spots, besides garage & driveway. High-end finishes & fixtures, including HW, gas fireplace, finished basement w/rec room & in-unit laundry. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, stone counters & SS appliances. Formal dining area, recessed lighting. Lovely stairs lead to all bedrooms, inc. ensuite primary w/walk-in shower & double sink vanity. Quality construction, mint condition all in super East Side location near shopping, restaurants, walkable to downtown/Broadway & 1 mile to Saratoga Race Course. Maintenance-free living to boot!