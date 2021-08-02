 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $445,000

Luxury 3-Level Townhome built by award-winning John Witt with secure heated garage space along with additional parking outside. Main level has an open floor plan, lots of natural lights, gas fireplace, spacious living room and dining room, half bath, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors, balcony. Upper level offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, walk-in closet and laundry room. Lower level offers large studio (use for a bedroom, family room, office, etc). Lots of light, kitchenette, full bath, laundry room, walk-in closet, walkout patio. Lots of possibilities. Enjoy nature trails and bike path. Close to major highways and minute to track and shopping.

