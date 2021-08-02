This Stunner of home sits directly on Saratoga Lake with a fenced yard. It's one of the few properties with 200 ft of lake frontage. This home has a large lot that may have expand the home. The home was completely rebuilt two years ago with no expense spared; 3 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms, open floor plan with large island in the kitchen with magnificent views of the lake. The home has a two story marble fireplace and is decorated with a soft, warm color palate. The garage has an upstairs space that can be converted to another bedroom or office. The house is situated on the ""sunset"" side of the lake taking advantage of the spectacular Saratoga Lake sunsets. Schedule your private showing today. OWNER WILL GIVE A $75000 FOR DOCK
3 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $1,695,000
