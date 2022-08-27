Luxurious townhouse in desirable City Square! Awesome urban feel just 3 blocks from Broadway. Walk or bike ride to restaurants, museums, thoroughbred track, galleries, farmers market, parks. Enjoy this like new home with 10' coffered ceilings, vaulted ceilings, custom kitchen with high-end appliances, custom millwork, built in speakers, pocket doors, Energy Star standards, upgrades galore! Bedroom/bathroom above garage has its own staircase. Awesome finished basement includes a family room, rec room and half bath. Don't hesitate, this one won't last long. Some exclusions.
3 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $1,350,000
-
- Updated
