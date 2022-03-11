3 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $1,325,000

***OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 3/13 FROM 12-2PM***Luxurious end unit townhouse in desirable City Square! Awesome urban feel just 3 blocks from Broadway. Walk or bike ride to restaurants, museums, thoroughbred track, galleries, farmers market, parks. Enjoy this like new home with 10' coffered ceilings, vaulted ceilings, custom millwork, built-in shelves and cabinets, French doors, pocket doors, epoxy garage floor, Energy Star standards, upgrades galore! Bedroom/bathroom above garage has its own staircase. Awesome finished basement includes a bedroom, bath and family room. Don't hesitate, this one won't last long.