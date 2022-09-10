Luxurious townhouse in desirable City Square! Awesome urban feel just 3 blocks from Broadway. Walk or bike ride to restaurants, museums, thoroughbred track, galleries, farmers market, parks. Enjoy this like new home with 10' coffered ceilings, vaulted ceilings, custom kitchen with high-end appliances, custom millwork, built in speakers, pocket doors, Energy Star standards, upgrades galore! Bedroom/bathroom above garage has its own staircase. Awesome finished basement includes a family room, rec room and half bath. Don't hesitate, this one won't last long. Some exclusions.
3 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $1,285,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Glens Falls High School student got into an altercation with a hall monitor and principal and was found with a BB gun in his backpack.
Officials have put road restrictions in place for Friday and Saturday nights as the village of Lake George once again hosts the annual Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
A former employee at an apartment complex for people who are homeless and mentally ill is accused of having sex with a resident.
A Hudson Falls woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a debit card from an elderly woman in her care.
A Queensbury man is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated and without a license.
A registered sex offender from Fort Ann is expected to receive 90 days in jail for failing to register a social media account.
Many schools have put aside old rivalries to form high school football mergers.
A South Glens Falls man has admitted to stealing over $3,300 worth of tools from a construction site.
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree while driving drunk, police said.
Two passengers were injured in a boating accident near Lock 6 on the Hudson River on Monday.