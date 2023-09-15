Perched on a hilltop with expansive 360 views lies Fair Meadows Farm. This spectacular private farm consists of a 4-bedroom house, 2 barns, multiple ponds and a stream. Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or farmer this ridge top refuge has it all. Towering mature maple trees line the long gravel driveway as it meanders its way up the hill past the large cattle barn towards the house. Surrounded by a large lawn and fields sits the house perched on top of the hill with stunning mountain and valley views in every direction. The 1,731 sq.' house was built in 2,000 and includes 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The open concept floor plan features a massive family room with a beautiful stone fireplace that is the focal point of the room. Light a fire on those cold winter nights for both warmth and comfort. The large dining table has enough room for nearly 12 people and perfect for gatherings with family and friends. The kitchen features granite countertops and room for 3 at the bar. Just off the kitchen is a TV/Media room where you can unwind and take in a movie or catch up on your favorite show. Sliding glass doors provide an incredible amount of light and open up to a stone patio that overlooks one of the ponds just down the hill from the house. Just off the other side of the kitchen is a nice size bedroom with 2 single beds which could also serve as a great home office. The walk-in pantry with built in shelves has plenty of space for food and supplies. There is a long hallway that leads to the rest of the bedrooms and the 2 full baths. The first 3/4 bath is bright and spacious while the second bathroom includes a full bathtub. The large master bedroom is set up with a smaller day bed and has large windows that provide views to the mountains. There is another large bedroom that also has great mountain views and an additional bedroom with 2 single beds. The house has been used as a family getaway for many years but could also be set up as a single-family home. The house also features a 2-car garage and a partially finished basement with room for storage as well as washer, dryer and mop sink. Custom stone walkways and hardscaping accent the front of the garage and front door. Just beyond the house sits the 32' x 24' horse barn which includes electricity. The upstairs of the barn was previously used as an artist's studio during the summer months where she could take advantage of the stunning scenery and pastoral setting as the backdrop for her paintings. The barn has space for up to 4 horses and room for equipment. Multiple doors open up to the fields on the western side of the property that could also be used for pastures. In total there is roughly 35 tillable acres currently in hay production with clover throughout. Heading downhill from the house to the east is a small pond at the base of the hill. Two other large fields are separated by large hedgerows made up of maple, cherry and oak trees as well as other shrubs and thick brush. Heading to the east the property features a 20-acre wooded section with heavy cover. There is a tributary of the West Branch of Black Creek that runs along the eastern border of the property. The creek includes a beaver damn at the north east corner of the property. A dense stand of hemlock trees line the creek and create a sense of peace and tranquility. Apple trees form an old orchard on the southeast corner of the property, with some pruning and attention they could produce a crop of apples each year. Hunters take notice, quality ag fields provide excellent cool season forage and protein in the form of clover, rye and other legumes. Apple trees are plentiful yielding additional quality food. The timber section on the eastern side of the property provides thick cover, security and bedding locations. The hedgerows provide access to the various fields setting up an incredible opportunity for quality food plots. The hunting on this property has the potential to be some of