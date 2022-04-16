Spectacular beyond words! This is new home is located in one of the finest Queensbury communities. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms w/luxury plank floors, incredible open kitchen/great room w/ custom built in everywhere extravagant and expensive granite counters, entertaining space to die for! Quiet peaceful walking type of location. Home is a high-end, handcrafted builder w/ extreme Babson attention to detail. Build one home at a time, you'll be extremely fortunate to live in this attractive & splendid new home ready for immediate occupancy.
3 Bedroom Home in Queensbury - $577,777
