 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Queensbury - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Queensbury - $379,900

Well maintained/improved Contemporary 3 Bed 2.5 Bath on a fenced 3/4 lot with above ground pool. This year, the exterior cedar siding was repaired and stained, Egress walkout added to the basement as well as partially finished basement. In 2020, new central air, hot water tank, dishwasher, pool pump and new garage door.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News