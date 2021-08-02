Well maintained/improved Contemporary 3 Bed 2.5 Bath on a fenced 3/4 lot with above ground pool. This year, the exterior cedar siding was repaired and stained, Egress walkout added to the basement as well as partially finished basement. In 2020, new central air, hot water tank, dishwasher, pool pump and new garage door.
3 Bedroom Home in Queensbury - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
State police have identified the victim who drowned in the Schroon River while tubing on Friday.
Lake George Beach Club waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anunziato got a $1,840 tip from a Guilderland pizza owner who had dinner on Friday.
Several roads were flooded Thursday evening as the result of heavy rains in the Glens Falls area.
The operator of several closed Golden Corral restaurants in the region, including one in Queensbury, is hoping to get them reopened in the next few months.
You may be surprised at how much money Social Security could pay out.
The presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Warren County.
Hoffman Car Wash is planning a second Queensbury location in response to growing demand.
A Greenfield man was arrested last week after police said he had sexual intercourse with a person who was asleep.
- Updated
Police are investigating a drowning that occurred in Chester on Friday.
Police are investigating a drowning that occurred in Chester on Friday.