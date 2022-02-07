 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Queensbury - $374,900

  Updated
Come see this awesome townhouse in desirable Overlook at Hiland. Recent updates include a new roof, new flooring throughout and interior painting. Lots of natural sunlight in the family room with a gas fireplace and soaring ceilings. First floor suite with recently updated bathroom featuring separate tub and shower. Partially finished basement with large ingress/egress window. Home does have some enhanced living features to include a lift in the garage as well as some widened doors. Second level features 2 bedrooms, bath and a loft area with a bar and sink. Enjoy the 2nd floor porch with southern exposure views. Fire/Security system, generator, deck and covered porch wrap up this gem! Can be sold with adjacent vacant lot at 12-14 Overlook. Easy to show.

