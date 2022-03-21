Come make your memories in this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths colonial situated on .41 acre lot conveniently located in a desirable Queensbury neighborhood. First floor features an open floor plan, with formal living room and dining room, eat in kitchen, den with a wood burning fireplace and half of bath. Second floors has master with private bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Partially finished basement is awaiting your personal touches. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Queensbury - $289,999
