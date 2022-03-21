 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Queensbury - $289,999

3 Bedroom Home in Queensbury - $289,999

Come make your memories in this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths colonial situated on .41 acre lot conveniently located in a desirable Queensbury neighborhood. First floor features an open floor plan, with formal living room and dining room, eat in kitchen, den with a wood burning fireplace and half of bath. Second floors has master with private bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Partially finished basement is awaiting your personal touches. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your new home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News