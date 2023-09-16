Nestled on a sprawling 1.24-acre lot in a established neighborhood in the Schuylerville School District, this 6 year young Ranch boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms freshly painted through out. Its open floor plan offers primary bedroom with primary full bathroom. The design is optimized for convenience with a first-floor laundry and a sizable walk-up attic. The vast, full walkout basement not only presents with towering 10 ft ceilings, but also brims with potential for additional living space. A portion of this basement can be effortlessly transformed into a garage if desired.
3 Bedroom Home in Northumberland - $339,900
