Model Home now available in Moreau's fastest selling new home neighborhood! This spectacular model home has all the character and charm you would want in a new home. The kitchen has been upgraded with all the features & includes 36" uppers with crown molding, upgraded stainless steel appliances and island open to the Dining and Great Room area. This home also features a private Master Suite with elegant finishes, spacious secondary bedrooms, a study with custom built ins, and a beautiful trex deck off the Dining area. The Garden Level basement has rough in plumbing for a future bathroom which is great for finishing purposes!
3 Bedroom Home in Moreau - $489,900
