 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Moreau - $489,900

3 Bedroom Home in Moreau - $489,900

3 Bedroom Home in Moreau - $489,900

Model Home now available in Moreau's fastest selling new home neighborhood! This spectacular model home has all the character and charm you would want in a new home. The kitchen has been upgraded with all the features & includes 36" uppers with crown molding, upgraded stainless steel appliances and island open to the Dining and Great Room area. This home also features a private Master Suite with elegant finishes, spacious secondary bedrooms, a study with custom built ins, and a beautiful trex deck off the Dining area. The Garden Level basement has rough in plumbing for a future bathroom which is great for finishing purposes!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News