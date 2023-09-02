Enjoy everything Lake George has to offer! Convenient to village beaches, restaurants, and shopping. Live year round or own your vacation home and earn passive income through short term renters when you're away! This 3 bdrm Lake George townhome features a modern design w/ primary suite on the main floor. 3 flrs of living space including a walk-out basement. Just over 2600sq ft of living space, this model includes an open floor plan, gas fireplace, second floor laundry and attached garage. Come take a look and see the amazing lake peak and mountain views from all three bedrooms! There is limited time to cusomtize and upgrade your selections. Ask about our investor package and save thousands!