Cute and cozy 2-3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow awaits it's new owner. This 1377 Sq. Ft. home features a galley kitchen, a dining room open to the living room, an updated bathroom and a primary bedroom that's spacious enough to place a comfy sitting area within. Another bedroom with a closet and a small den or nursery sized bedroom are on the first floor. The enclosed back porch has a laundry area and large storage closet. The finished attic is currently used as a huge additional bedroom and it would serve as a great "teen getaway", a home office, a man cave or ladies loft ! A large hatchway allows easy access to move furniture into the attic space. The finished attic also adds tons of additional storage to the home with built in under the eaves storage areas. The sizable yard lends well to entertaining and gardening. Bilco door leads to full basement. The roof cover, siding, windows, doors, kitchen, bath, and mechanics have been updated.
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson Falls - $139,900
-
- Updated
