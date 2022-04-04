Come make your new memories in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home nestled on 2 acres of privacy. Endless opportunity with oversized 3 car detached garage perfect for a workshop or home business. Featuring a bonus second floor studio apartment with income potential and own separate entrance.
3 Bedroom Home in Greenwich - $159,999
