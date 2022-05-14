Brand new 2021 Titan home for sale. 3 Bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living room, vaulted ceilings with open floor concept. Eat in kitchen. Whirlpool appliances includes. Laundry area with washer and dryer included. Spacious bedrooms with large closets. Brass finish faucets, china sinks and fiberglass shower/tubs. Propane gas heat furnance and 40 gallon water heater. Off street parking. Family friendly community. Home is ENERGY STAR Certified to meet strict EPA requirements for efficiency, durability and reduced utility and maintenance costs. Financing available (with minimum down payment of 10%). Estimated total monthly housing costs of approximately $1000-1100 per month (inclusive of lot rent, insurance and home cost). Agent discloses affiliate of property owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Greenfield Center - $74,999
